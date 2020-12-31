NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Sells $2,843,200.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NKE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $141.47. 2,948,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.