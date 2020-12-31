Nimiq One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and $1.23 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,832,063,016 coins and its circulating supply is 7,088,313,016 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

