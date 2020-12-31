Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €50.48 ($59.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.55. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €51.50 ($60.59).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.