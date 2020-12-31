Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post sales of $137.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.14 million and the lowest is $135.50 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $117.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $527.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.40 million to $531.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $539.22 million, with estimates ranging from $534.10 million to $544.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 396,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 557,111 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,370,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

