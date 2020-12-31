Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) shares rose 21.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 1,726,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 523,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a market capitalization of C$299.79 million and a P/E ratio of -34.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at C$903,633.75.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

