Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 48.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bitrue and WazirX. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $697,667.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00297509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.38 or 0.01983570 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Koinex, Bitrue, BITBOX, Zebpay, WazirX, CoinBene, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

