NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 361,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NuVasive by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 165,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 118,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

