Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.83

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $13.34. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 41,332 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,926 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $419,325.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 246,647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

