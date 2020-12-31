NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $137.25 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. NXM has a market capitalization of $137.25 million and approximately $25.25 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.66 or 0.00083468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00130361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00569148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00162955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00311463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00050130 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.