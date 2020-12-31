Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading Down 5.8%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. 9,083,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,686,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

