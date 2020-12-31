Nyerium (NYEX) Reaches Market Cap of $9,184.98

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Nyerium has a total market cap of $9,184.98 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001098 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002340 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 512.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00030473 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,691,326 coins and its circulating supply is 31,806,698 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

