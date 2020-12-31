nYFI (N0031) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. nYFI has a market capitalization of $841,153.68 and $193,904.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00128886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00562918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00159432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00308704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00087490 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.