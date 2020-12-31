O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $23.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $78.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.75 million, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million.

OIIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,945. The company has a market cap of $239.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 0.76. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.