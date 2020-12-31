Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.