Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 3,932,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,263,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 116.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

