Ocean Protocol Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $131.41 million and $21.50 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.