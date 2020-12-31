OceanEx Token Price Up 10.9% This Week (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $81,515.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00562863 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00159249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00308678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00087449 BTC.

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial.

OceanEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

