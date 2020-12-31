Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.80.

OCGN stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.48. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

