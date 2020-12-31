Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $94.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,452. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

