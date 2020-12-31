Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CEO Sells $6,491,872.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $1,643,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $268,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

