OmiseGO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $377.06 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00262316 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

