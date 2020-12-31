OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.19 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 131,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 64.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

