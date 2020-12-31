OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $155,521.73 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $217.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

