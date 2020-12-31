OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $17.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 957,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.29 million, a P/E ratio of -355.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,299,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.