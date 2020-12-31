Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.99. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 52,250 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

