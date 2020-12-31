Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. 651,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 615,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 431,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,448.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $399,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

