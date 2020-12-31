Ormeus Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $155,365.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00426653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

