Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) (LON:OSI) Trading Up 2.2%

Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) (LON:OSI)’s share price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.44 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.44 ($0.27). Approximately 19,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 60,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.32.

About Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts; Privileged Process Automation, a solution that free up specialist skills and boost security by automating essential IT and business processes; and Privileged Endpoint Management, a solution to protect critical desktop applications by removing potentially risky local admin rights.

