Ouroboros Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $109,538.62 and approximately $2,223.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00565122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00160794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00307162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.