Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Shares of PTVE stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.