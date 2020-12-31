Pamp Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,230.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $7,353.28 and $116,230.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00038928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00274100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.01953981 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

PAMP is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network.

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

