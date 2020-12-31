Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 8,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

About Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

