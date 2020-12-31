Panacea Acquisition (NYSE:PANA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 837,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 913% from the average daily volume of 82,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Panacea Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Panacea Acquisition (NYSE:PANA)

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

