Pantheon Investment Group LLC Purchases 29,846 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 273.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.6% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

