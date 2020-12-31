Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Director John Carden Purchases 10,000 Shares

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Director John Carden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PZG opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

