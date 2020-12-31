Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.36

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $6.29. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 259,472 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $282.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

