Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.15. 4,078,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,468,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 141,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.