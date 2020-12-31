Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report sales of $706.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $726.79 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $549.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $340,287.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 263,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.