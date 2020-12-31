Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 3,859 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $269,594.11.

IBKR opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.