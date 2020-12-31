PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Tops $5,155.12

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $5,155.12 and approximately $8.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00511852 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000218 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 133.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

