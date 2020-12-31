Paxos Standard Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, OKCoin, Bittrex and BW.com. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.33 million and $234.51 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, MXC, Coinbit, FCoin, CoinEx, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DDEX, BitMart, OKCoin, C2CX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene, BitMax, Coinall, Coinsuper, BigONE, Iquant, Bitfinex, Binance, ZB.COM, KuCoin, TOKOK, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BW.com, Bitrue, Hotbit, WazirX, BCEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, DigiFinex, Crex24, Gate.io and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

