Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00563898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00159521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00086623 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.