Paxos Standard Tops 1-Day Volume of $190.02 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, BW.com, Gate.io and ZB.COM. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $244.70 million and approximately $190.02 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, P2PB2B, ZB.COM, ABCC, SouthXchange, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, BigONE, Bitrue, WazirX, CoinExchange, FCoin, Crex24, BitMax, Iquant, CoinPlace, KuCoin, TOKOK, C2CX, DDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, MXC, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, CoinBene, BW.com, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKCoin, Coinbit, Sistemkoin, Coinall, CoinEx, Bitfinex, BitMart and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

