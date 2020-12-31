PAYCENT (PYN) Hits Market Cap of $158,047.63

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $158,047.63 and $118.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00563248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00159104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00308622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00083983 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

