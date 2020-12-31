PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $362,539.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00297008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.17 or 0.02051407 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

