Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,735.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $37,735.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040843 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,684,914 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.