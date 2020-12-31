Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.93 million, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

