Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $38.52. 1,490,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 525,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $3,361,087.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Personalis by 607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

