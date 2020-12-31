Peter Hui Purchases 11,086 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui bought 11,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04.

FCBP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216. The company has a market capitalization of $215.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

