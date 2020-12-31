Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.75. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 7,830,071 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03. The company has a market capitalization of £15.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.71.

About Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

